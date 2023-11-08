The Psychology of Obedience & Fear, Dr. Andy Kaufman, Dr. Kelly Brogan, Dr. Amandha Vollmer | The End of Covid

What is the psychology of obedience, groupthink, and fear, and how do they relate to what’s happened with COVID-19? In this session, Dawn Lester is joined by Dr. Amandha Vollmer and psychiatrists Dr. Kelly Brogan and Dr. Andy Kaufman to discuss all of this and more.

https://theendofcovid.com/

Click here for more on Dr. Vollmer

https://yummy.doctor/

Click here for more on Dawn

https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/

Click here for more on Dr. Brogan

https://www.kellybroganmd.com/

Click here for more on Dr. Kaufman

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-story/