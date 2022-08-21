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The Worst Idea Ever
jroseland
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613 views • August 21, 2022

Jacques Derrida is a philosopher (that I’m not a fan of) who you may have never heard of. Derrida is one of the architects of corrupt modern society and an intellectual vandal who brought a sledgehammer against civilization. He created a very insidious virus — not a literal virus but a very viral idea; a mind virus, an intellectual contagion. And ideas are powerful, aren’t they?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1698-the-worst-idea


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
feminismbad sciencepodcastphilosophycultural marxismwestern civilizationdystopian futurepseudosciencemind viruspost-modernismjacques derridathe worst idea evermother of all bad ideasdeconstructionismsystem of oppressionintegrity of scienceintellectual contagion
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