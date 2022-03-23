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Stand Up For Idaho with Miste Karlfeldt Health Freedom Idaho
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14 views • March 23, 2022
Miste Karlfeldt reviews the unconstitutional actions of the Idaho Governor throughout the 700+ days of emergency status.
HealthFreedomIdaho.com/
#SaveBabyCyrus Cyrus was a medically kidnapped nursing infant from a young mom who is the daughter of an Idaho Activist. Freedomman.org/Cyrus for the complete update.
The baby was returned home with significant CPS oversite due to the pressure from the people on the legislators, the health department, the department of child welfare. Protests of hundreds of families caused enough discomfort for the decision-makers to return the nursing infant to his mother's arms.
HealthFreedomIdaho.com/
#SaveBabyCyrus Cyrus was a medically kidnapped nursing infant from a young mom who is the daughter of an Idaho Activist. Freedomman.org/Cyrus for the complete update.
The baby was returned home with significant CPS oversite due to the pressure from the people on the legislators, the health department, the department of child welfare. Protests of hundreds of families caused enough discomfort for the decision-makers to return the nursing infant to his mother's arms.
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