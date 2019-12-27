"Climbing Higher" was recorded at Media Pro Studio in Rivendell, Missouri, 2015.All instrumentation and vocals by Matt Presti.Compilation of Drone footage from around the world and two ending scenes from Afton Mountain, Virginia and Salem, Missouri.Educational Only Video. Not For Profit.The purpose of this music video is to lift the spirit of mankind higher thereby transforming and assisting in the unfolding of his creative genius buried within. This would, I hope, constitute "fair use" of the footage borrowed from some incredible drone pilots who use their drones ethically. My drone as well is an ethical drone, which is used only to capture stunning scenery and sights which are utilized in many of my video productions and the last two scenes at the end of this video. Mankind more now than ever before needs to climb higher spiritually to escape the onslaught of inhuman thinking that pervades our world today. May this video help to serve that purpose. God Bless.