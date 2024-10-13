Reactions to UFO, UAP, & 5D w/Preston Dennett: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #116

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, we have a candid conversation about UAPs, UFOs, Extra-Dimensional ETs, and what the heck to expect as we dive deeper into the 5th dimension reality with UFO author, Preston Dennett.
Preston Dennett’s books, please visit his website: https://prestondennett.weebly.com/
Reference links:
USA TODAY
https://youtu.be/PBUaF03hkZE?si=cZQlkUC9xf-IrndS
MCCA UAP Handbook for Police:
https://majorcitieschiefs.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/MCCA-UAP_Reference-Guide-June-2024-.pdf
Fox 2 Detroit on Miami Mall Incident:
https://youtu.be/MFEWkNdtR4w?si=d5WCe__QwJev_yzJ
WBNS TV on Las Vegas ET/UAP:
https://youtu.be/Cufw7DKWuUg?si=u_GsfIUjoRWcBpDI
SPECIAL MESSAGE TO DEVOTED LISTENERS: I read all your emails to restart this podcast. I’m grateful for the continued commitment as I work with “some” platforms conducting cens*rship. I’m back, but since my views and comments are drastically cut on every episode; and some episodes deleted, I’m posting new episode less frequently (1/month) to regrow my viewership with the AI algorithm. Please go to my website and subscribe for notifications of new episodes.
