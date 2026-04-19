WILL THE JFK ASSASSINATION PSYOP BE EXPOSED❓ [LEE HARVEY OSWALD COULD NOT HAVE BEEN THE SHOOTER]

BREAKING: annapaulina tells Primetime that NBC has a secret tape that shows Lee Harvey Oswald near JFK's vehicle when the assassination took place... which would mean he wasn't the shooter.





FOLLOW ME, THE NEXT DROP WILL BE SHOCKING





Source: https://x.com/MrJohnJnr/status/2045477800879022374





Thumbnail: https://x.com/QQSource/status/1727334887273718198





George H.W. Bush was asked where he was on the day of JFK's assassination. He replied he "doesn't remember". Some believe this photo in front of the Texas School Book Depository shows him being there.