Spiritual Birth

President of the Prophetic Witness Movement International, Dr. Alec Passmore, preaches on being born-again as the only way to eternal life. We are all born of water, but not all are spiritually born. Dr. Passmore uses The Bible story of Nicodemus to show the difference between being animated by religion and The Holy Spirit. However, thankfully, Nicodemus did go on to have his second birth. May we all experience the same!

Scriptures used: John 3:1-16, 1 Peter 1, 2 Corinthians 5:17 & 2:14, 2 Thessalonians 2:9, Revelation 6 & 20.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 24th September 2023.

