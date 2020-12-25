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EP 2255-6PM PATRICK BYRNE: IT's CONFIRMED...PRESIDENT TRUMP MADE SIDNEY POWELL SPECIAL COUNSEL
The Pete Santilli Show
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356 views • December 25, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2255- 6PM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - DECEMBER 23, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=3962935830 

President Trump has declared he is pursuing every legal and constitutional option available to stop the theft of the election. In his bombshell fireside chat, Trump also called on Americans to raise their voices and demand the injustices of the presidential election be “immediately corrected.”   https://bit.ly/38AekZg 

SPECIAL GUEST: Patrick Bergy is an IT security specialist, former candidate for Supervisor of Elections, and PFC in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the military, he deployed around the world working as a military contractor providing IT support for the Department of Defense. One of Patrick’s most notable projects was in pioneering social media psychological warfare, also know as Interactive Internet Activities, or IIA, for the Department of Defense in 2008.

SPECIAL GUEST:  Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and served in executive leadership over several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries. He is a classical liberal who fights now for a healthy free market and sound education. He is a co-chair of the Milton & Rose Friedman Foundation for Education Choice. He also leads the fight against corruption in our capital markets and runs the Deep Capture website.

https://youtu.be/YaYdo8fBqQ0?t=8034 

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