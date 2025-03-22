Never Bend to Antisemitism (America First) Panama Canal News

nvestigative journalist Michael Yon said that after speaking with the White House, he’s confident the Trump administration will move to retake the US-made Panama Canal, a critical nexus for drug smuggling, human trafficking and illegal immigration – key to securing America’s safety.

“I think we’re going for the canal. I think we should, and I think we will take it,” Yon told The Alex Jones Show.

