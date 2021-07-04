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Last In The Ratings Loser Brain Stelter Attacks Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones In Latest Smear
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200 views • July 04, 2021
Last in the cable news race Brian Humpy Dumpty Stelter attempts to dig his way out of the ratings no viewer black hole by attacking Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson.
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