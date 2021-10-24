Gov. DeSantis Announces $5,000 Bonus to Abused Police Officers from Liberal Cities to Move to FL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.
The two discussed the continued assaults on America by Democrats and the Biden regime.
In Chicago over 3,000 police officers may lose their job for not being vaccinated for the coronavirus even if they have natural immunity to the virus.
DeSantis told Bartiromo he is proposing a plan to give abused police officers from liberal cities a $5,000 bonus if they move to Florida.