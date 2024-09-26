BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WOMAN Saves Young Ukrainian from MILITARY GOONS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
2
345 views • 7 months ago

Cynthia... unfortunately the longer video 1:20 (left vid) of the woman in white running from across the street. View taken from a building view from above, has no sound, so won't upload. Good thing is during her distraction, he was able to get away.

WOMAN SAVES UKRAINIAN FROM MILITARY GOONS: watch European values  at work in #Ukraine as army recruiters, with police protection, try to kidnap young Ukrainian in broad daylight in capital Kiev.

Man in uniform violently pushes guy with backpack multiple times as 1 police officer prevents him from fleeing (right vid) while saviour lady comes running at them from across street, screaming "DON'T TOUCH HIM", attracting public attention.

People snatchers buckle under pressure as left vid shows man successfully escaping from grip of regime gangsters sending people to their death.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
