Jesse Watters: Media Lies. Lie, launder, brainwash, bite, repeat.
GalacticStorm
29 views
Published 13 hours ago

From now until November, this is the four-step plan. First, the media tells you a lie. Second, the politicians run with the lie. Third, the American people believe the lie. Then the prosecutors sink their teeth in and the Deep State cleans it up. Watch the plan on constant loop. Lie, launder, brainwash, bite, repeat.

Keywords
fake newsmedia liesjess watters

