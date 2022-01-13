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Dr. Syed Haider's Covid Protocols (Part 1)
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74 views • January 13, 2022
With the breaking news that USPS and the FDA are colluding to withhold overseas ivermectin shipments to Americans, Dr. Syed Haider is working to counteract this crisis by sourcing the cheapest US mail order pharmacies in each state. This bold action will provide Americans this life-saving drug, before they get sick, so they are ready for treatment on day 1 of symptoms.
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