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ITALIAN TRANSLATION OF THE LAST MIKE ADAMS CONVERSATION WITH BOB KENNEDY JR.
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90 views • November 11, 2021
Traduzione italiana dell' ultima intervista, che Mike Adams ha fatto a Bob Kennedy Jr., dove presenta il suo libro THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI, che si può, ora, comprare su NATURAL NEWS Book shop www.naturalnews.com , o su tutte le note
piattaforme che vendono libri., se lo comprate da Natural News, lo potete far salire come best seller sul New York Times
To be precise , In the video I tell where I bought the book of Bob Kennedy JR,., I registered this video before knowing that Mike Adams , the founder of Natural News and Brighteon, Brighteon TV, had just opened his bookstore at his shop Natural News, so I’ m very happy about it , and I have put the link www.natural news.com , and if you buy it there, you contribute to make it bestseller at the NewYork Times
Ecco il link dell’ originale
https://www.brighteon.com/902c8bd8-9c4f-4610-88af-1d7084e6df89
Ecco il link di Plandemic dove trovate dei film intervista con i sottotitoli in Italiano
https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-italian-subtitles-sottotitoli-in-italiano/
piattaforme che vendono libri., se lo comprate da Natural News, lo potete far salire come best seller sul New York Times
To be precise , In the video I tell where I bought the book of Bob Kennedy JR,., I registered this video before knowing that Mike Adams , the founder of Natural News and Brighteon, Brighteon TV, had just opened his bookstore at his shop Natural News, so I’ m very happy about it , and I have put the link www.natural news.com , and if you buy it there, you contribute to make it bestseller at the NewYork Times
Ecco il link dell’ originale
https://www.brighteon.com/902c8bd8-9c4f-4610-88af-1d7084e6df89
Ecco il link di Plandemic dove trovate dei film intervista con i sottotitoli in Italiano
https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-italian-subtitles-sottotitoli-in-italiano/
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