11. Court TV 2024-8-5 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
33 views • 9 months ago

1.    Reverend Benshoof challenges the city's compliance with RCW 35.20.270 subsection 1, which outlines specific authorized channels for issuing criminal or civil summons.
2.    Reverend Benshoof raises objections regarding personal and subject matter jurisdiction, alleging that the city violated jurisdictional laws and legal provisions.
3.    Reverend Benshoof asserts his right to represent himself in legal proceedings and expresses concerns about the court's decisions, including issues related to being unlawfully detained and denied rights.
4.    Reverend Benshoof questions the city's legal practices, requests specific legal procedures like probable cause hearings, and raises concerns about religious freedom violations.
5.    Reverend Benshoof challenges the court's jurisdiction, disputes the city's handling of his cases, and emphasizes the importance of following proper legal procedures.

corruptioncourtpro setrial setting
