03 Mantra108 Christ Buddha Love

Mantra 108 - Christ - Buddha - Love





ᛉ ᛟ

I am the divine Christ consciousness!

I am the enlightened Buddha Consciousness!

I am the unconditional love and blessing of my enemies!

ᛉ ᛟ





ᛉ (Algiz) and ᛟ (Othala) serve as protective runes to secure this mantra energetically. ᛉ (Algiz) means protection of the power of the elk and defence, it anchors us between earth and sky and grants us the protection of Mother Earth and the cosmic forces.

ᛟ (Othala) symbolises the enclosure around your house and thus the protection of it. ᛟ (Othala) stands on the one hand for the material heritage of your family (house, farm, land) and on the other hand for the spiritual heritage of your ancestors (traditions, values, beliefs). These spiritual roots give you strength, support and courage.

108 symbolises the 108 names (aspects) of God. 108 =12 (perfection, unity, completeness) x 9 (triple trinity, completion, healing).

The mantra brings your creative power (Christ consciousness), your wisdom and knowledge (Buddha consciousness) and your unconditional love into the field. It is important that we bless our enemies in the process in order to free ourselves from hatred, anger and powerlessness.





This mantra can serve you as an aid to manifesting a reality of abundance, wisdom and love. I suggest that you chant this mantra 108 times each for 108 days and watch your life change. If you wish, you can also run it when you go to sleep and you will be programming your subconscious mind in a positive way, helping to bring your manifestations into your life.





I was inspired to write this mantra by Ygi from the Telegram channel Ygdradsoul. The mantra helped me to get out of a very painful situation of powerlessness and depressive mood. So I produced the music and video for it to share with others. Thank you Ygi!!!





