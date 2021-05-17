Everything that matters in 10 minutes

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113 views • May 17, 2021
5 States are auditing the election now
Maricopa County Audit
Maricopa County Suspicoiusness
Israel destroyes Hamas building which was shared with the Associated Press (AP)
MI Council Subpoena DHHS for info. relate to Whitmer nursing home scandal
Maricopa County Audit
Maricopa County Suspicoiusness
Israel destroyes Hamas building which was shared with the Associated Press (AP)
MI Council Subpoena DHHS for info. relate to Whitmer nursing home scandal
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