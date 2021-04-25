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NATURAL LAW AND SOVEREIGNTY
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70 views • April 25, 2021
An Interview I did with Anders Bak at the Awaken Weekend Conference in Fyn, Denmark.
Watch the long conference I did with Claire Edwards here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwfCmqCZ4ME&;t=3619s
Subscribe and become a Patreon Supporter to support our Work of taking the Planet back: https://www.patreon.com/thegnostictakeover
or make a free Donation via http://www.gnosisunity.info/donation-spenden/
Thank you ever so much!!! :-) The Gnostic Takeover Team - Steve and Eril
Watch the long conference I did with Claire Edwards here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwfCmqCZ4ME&;t=3619s
Subscribe and become a Patreon Supporter to support our Work of taking the Planet back: https://www.patreon.com/thegnostictakeover
or make a free Donation via http://www.gnosisunity.info/donation-spenden/
Thank you ever so much!!! :-) The Gnostic Takeover Team - Steve and Eril
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