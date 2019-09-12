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The Blame Game
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171 views • September 12, 2019
Have you ever played the blame game?
Is there ever a winner in this game that many play?
Some refer to this age as the time of “blame culture” where blaming has become toxic and where many fail to assume responsibility for their own actions --- they are quick to blame others and feel justified in doing so.
It seems our society has the default position of pointing the finger and of course it takes less energy to blame others than to improve our own circumstances.
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Is there ever a winner in this game that many play?
Some refer to this age as the time of “blame culture” where blaming has become toxic and where many fail to assume responsibility for their own actions --- they are quick to blame others and feel justified in doing so.
It seems our society has the default position of pointing the finger and of course it takes less energy to blame others than to improve our own circumstances.
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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