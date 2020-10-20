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Conscious Parenting: The Art of Listening to Your Child (Cuties - Part 2)
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19 views • October 20, 2020
For videos that have been banned or are difficult to find visit: https://aspaceoflove.com/
Join Heather, Mayla and Amelia in Part 2 as they discuss conscious parenting from the perspective of three generations. They explore the agenda to break up families, how school shapes children and their behaviour, abusive relationships, the importance of parenting yourself and so much more!!
Offering a very unique perspective Amelia shares her experience of being homeschooled and raised consciously by Heather.
Heather shares her experience of listening to Amelia and forming a beautiful connection as mother and daughter. She shares insights for parents who are considering homeschooling or just looking to create a deeper relationship with their children.
Link to Part 1: https://youtu.be/PtsPyj-gNO8
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Join Heather, Mayla and Amelia in Part 2 as they discuss conscious parenting from the perspective of three generations. They explore the agenda to break up families, how school shapes children and their behaviour, abusive relationships, the importance of parenting yourself and so much more!!
Offering a very unique perspective Amelia shares her experience of being homeschooled and raised consciously by Heather.
Heather shares her experience of listening to Amelia and forming a beautiful connection as mother and daughter. She shares insights for parents who are considering homeschooling or just looking to create a deeper relationship with their children.
Link to Part 1: https://youtu.be/PtsPyj-gNO8
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Keywords
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