Over the past day near the Russian region of Kursk, Ukrainian forces tried gathering reinforcements for further provocations near Tyotkino and Glushkovo. These attempts were stopped by Russian strikes that destroyed four Ukrainian drone control points.

At the same time, Ukrainian aircraft conducted airstrikes on Russian positions in Tyotkino, using advanced precision-guided bombs. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to bring additional troops into the area to strengthen their defense.

Near Sumy, Ukrainian troops launched three unsuccessful counterattacks around Varachino and in Yunakovka. After repelling these efforts, Russian troops moved forward on several parts of the front. Ukrainian soldiers were pushed out of multiple defensive positions in forested areas, where Russian units are now reinforcing their positions.

Meanwhile, near Kondratovka, Ukrainian forces are attempting to assemble additional manpower to attack the village, but Russian strikes continue to disrupt these efforts.

Russian assault units have entered the city of Kupyansk. This marks the real beginning of a full-scale attack, not just small reconnaissance missions. Reports say that Russian forces entered the northern outskirts of Kupyansk from the direction of Golubovka and Radkovka. This position will serve as a launching point for further advances.

In the Konstantinovka area, Russians successfully seized Yablonovka, broke through Ukrainian defenses, and entered Aleksandro-Kalinovo. Russian soldiers are currently clearing the area and advancing towards the Kleban-Byksky reservoir.

Near Pokrovsk, after capturing Zverevo on the previous day, Russian assault troops continued their advance, taking control of the village of Leontovichi. They have now reached the outskirts of Pokrovsk, a city heavily fortified by the Ukrainian side, and have begun their assault.

It is also reported that Russian forces have entered Mirnograd from the east and the south.

In the South Donetsk direction, Russian units continue fighting around Zelyony Gai and advancing towards the settlement of Malievka. They have also moved closer to Temirovka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, fierce clashes continue for control of Plavni, as Russian forces push towards Stepnogorsk.

In the Kherson sector, both sides continue exchanging artillery fire. Russian airstrikes hit the Interior Ministry building in Kherson. Ukrainian shelling wounded seven civilians on Russian-controlled territory.

Meanwhile, mass protests continue in Ukraine against a new law limiting the independence of anti-corruption agencies from the government. The important fact is that these agencies had been created as one of the tools of influence of the sponsors of the current Kyiv regime. The European Union quickly expressed concern. Simultaneously, thousands of protesters in Kiev and other cities demand the law be canceled. Demonstrators in the capital displayed banners labeling President Zelensky and his Chief of Staff Yermak as “Murderers of Democracy—Traitors to Ukraine” and “Dictators.” Zelensky even claimed the law was needed to counter Russian influence, but this did not help.

Facing intense pressure, Zelensky swiftly gave in and urgently introduced a new bill restoring the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

