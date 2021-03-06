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FULL COVERAGE: ALEX JONES WARNED YOU OF BRAIN-EATING VACCINES!
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393 views • March 06, 2021
Alex Jones predicted vaccines would become the be-all and end-all for society.
Establishment Media Pushes Brain Eating Vaccines: https://www.prisonplanet.com/establishment-media-pushes-brain-eating-vaccines.html
Establishment Media Pushes Brain Eating Vaccines: https://www.prisonplanet.com/establishment-media-pushes-brain-eating-vaccines.html
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