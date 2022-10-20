[Video Review] Does This Man Give a S### About You?

Video review of The Real Anthony Fauci (Part 1) documentary by Children's Health Defense and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Problems with RFK Jr's account of his experiences and relationship with Anthony Fauci, the idea that pandemic simulations like Event 201 are highly suspicious, and weak arguments about HIV and AIDS. Some improvements are suggested.





The Real Anthony Fauci URL (free but email registration required): https://www.therealanthonyfaucimovie.com/trailer?sub4=654055e3200343a6b981383a26891711&afid=362





Correction: at 13:58 I say “scurvy” instead of “ricketts.” Pasteurization removes vitamin D from milk which causes rickets. Vitamin D is added back to modern Pasteurized milk to prevent this.





Peter Duesberg's book is: Inventing the AIDS Virus ( not Reinventing the AIDS Virus)





About Us:





Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/

Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/

A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!





Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com





Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/





Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/





Support Us:

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft





Rumble (Video): https://rumble.com/c/mathsoft

BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/

Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft

Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5

NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft

Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/

Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft





###











