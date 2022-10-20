Create New Account
[Video Review] Does This Man Give a S### About You?
Mathematical Software
Published a month ago

Video review of The Real Anthony Fauci (Part 1) documentary by Children's Health Defense and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Problems with RFK Jr's account of his experiences and relationship with Anthony Fauci, the idea that pandemic simulations like Event 201 are highly suspicious, and weak arguments about HIV and AIDS. Some improvements are suggested.


The Real Anthony Fauci URL (free but email registration required): https://www.therealanthonyfaucimovie.com/trailer?sub4=654055e3200343a6b981383a26891711&afid=362


Correction: at 13:58 I say “scurvy” instead of “ricketts.” Pasteurization removes vitamin D from milk which causes rickets. Vitamin D is added back to modern Pasteurized milk to prevent this.


Peter Duesberg's book is: Inventing the AIDS Virus ( not Reinventing the AIDS Virus)


