Destructive Possibilities From Earthquakes, (Based On My Thoughts)!

It is a prophetic thing that Trinidad will face a major earthquake and a tsunami. The amount of them is uncertain. The Son Of God, (The Christ, Jesus) has not chosen to reveal how much of these events will happen to our twin island country, and which neighboring countries it will affect. (At least, I do not know if He has or not).





This video is about what we can expect if a major earthquake occurs. I discussed some of the destructive possibilities that can happen to our island, based on what happened from some of the past major earthquakes, in different parts of the world.





Again I will say it. They are just possibilities. Things that can happen, not things thay will happen, when it time for our punishment.





(Yes, The Son shall allow these destructive events to happen to us, as punishment for our sins. Just as He punished the civilizations of olden times. The Bible can be downloaded for free, on your phone. Read it and see how He has punished ancient civilizations).





I have also shared one of my dreams, from a previous video of mines, in this video.





That video can be found at:

https://youtu.be/P5-G51moiQ4?si=hgD4_SEURKPHRnkF





I do not know if that dream came from The Christ, Jesus. I always struggle with discernment. I want to believe that it did, but I can be wrong.





(I have my reasons to believe that it may not have came from Him. It is what it is).





Nevertheless, I assumed that the dream was real, (in this video). That the events would happen, (in reality), exactly like it happened in the dream. I then discussed the destructive possibilities that could happen, based off the past major earthquakes of the world.





At the end of this video, I gave a conclusion of all of the key information, that I previously “researched”.





The links in this video can be found on a document, on my Discord server. All the text from them exceeded the limit for this description. Sorry.





My Discord server:

https://discord.gg/2QmYxEtbc4





This video only goes to 2k. It would taken 7+ hours to render in 4k.





Wednesday 25th March, 2026.





#trinidad #earthquake #officialchristiandeo