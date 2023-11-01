NWO: A fake alien invasion to usher in satan’s Vatican-led one world government?

FAIR
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 31, 2023.
The great deceiver and father of lies. satan, will use any means necessary to control and destroy God’s greatest creation: the human race.
According to the now late Joseph Spencer, a former CIA agent, just prior to his death and as part of a deathbed confession, Mr. Spencer mentioned to his immediate family of horrible things that the US government was involved in.
Mr. Spencer was quickly dismissed by many as a conspiracy theorist peddling far-fetched theories about secret societies and their plans for humanity. But in 2023 his deathbed confession is gaining attention because everything he predicted is happening as we speak.
former CIA agent predicted some key things including the pedophilia
and child trafficking epidemic, the elite’s obsession with
depopulation, chemtrails, vaccines,
a fake alien invasion that will make the world demand for a one world
as a “modified flu virus” that would be unleashed on humanity by
the psychopathic elite.
This one world government is described in Revelation 17:12 as the ten kings of the earth will give their allegiance to the beast, which is the Vatican. The verse says: And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast.
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
[email protected].
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
