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Top 5 Richest Women in the World (HINT: Wives, Daughters, or Granddaughters of Male Billionaires)
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90 views • May 06, 2021
$69 Mill/per Sex Act - GET OFF MY LAWN w/ Gavin McInnes (S03E106 -- Aired: May 4th, 2021)
We went through the top five richest women in the world and discovered they were either the wives, the daughters, or the granddaughters of male billionaires. Turns out having sex with a billionaire is worth about $69m per lay. Also, Biden's gaffes, The Minutemen (band), Proud Boys Canada are not disbanded, making babies, Planned Parenthood, and Covid protests in Montreal.
We went through the top five richest women in the world and discovered they were either the wives, the daughters, or the granddaughters of male billionaires. Turns out having sex with a billionaire is worth about $69m per lay. Also, Biden's gaffes, The Minutemen (band), Proud Boys Canada are not disbanded, making babies, Planned Parenthood, and Covid protests in Montreal.
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