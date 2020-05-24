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Plandemic - The Hidden Agenda Behind COVID-19
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179 views • May 24, 2020
Our freedoms are being taken away from us on a daily basis by the powers that be. Having knowledge of the truth makes us, we the people, powerful.
Knowledge is Power!
To find the truth, start looking at what is being censored by the big tech companies, the mainstream media, big pharma and many other organizations.
My rights do not end where your fear begins.
Knowledge is Power!
To find the truth, start looking at what is being censored by the big tech companies, the mainstream media, big pharma and many other organizations.
My rights do not end where your fear begins.
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