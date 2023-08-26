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Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE – Young People Have Nothing To Lose But To Shatter The Swarm™
High Hopes
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96 views • August 26, 2023

Dr. Shiva


Aug 25, 2023


Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE – Young People Have Nothing To Lose But To Shatter The Swarm™


In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares how the youth are being systemically destroyed by The Swarm, and that the only way to achieve Truth Freedom Health® is to shatter them.


Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/young-people-noth...


Time for US.

Shiva4President.com


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR1aQJtu_wU

Keywords
presidential candidateyoung peopledr shivathe swarmshatter the swarmnothing to loseyouth are being destroyed
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