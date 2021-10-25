Major UK Gov. Report: Covid Vaccines are Bioweapons, Destroy Immune Systems

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UK Report shows immune systems are failing at a rate of 5% a week
While the MSM condemns the use of ivermectin, the most populated state in India just declared they are officially COVID free after promoting widespread use of the safe, proven medicine. In addition to this, Ivermectin attaches to covid spikes and prevents them from binding to ACE2. Get your Ivermectin today while you still can! health(.)p0l(.)org