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Prophetic dreams reveal an event worse than 9/11 could be coming soon.
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189 views • July 19, 2020
This 78-minute message presents prophetic dreams received by several people showing an event worse than 9/11 could be coming soon. These warning dreams reveal bombs, grenades and missile strikes in heavily populated areas in the United States. For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
The following sites are referenced in this message:
Dave Dye's complete 28-minute presentation of his three dreams.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAE-0xqgKkM
Nathan Leal's prophetic dream
http://watchmanscry.com/?p=4613
Dr. Steven Greer's complete 34-minute interview with Carol Rosin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP8ftWzFYI4
The following sites are referenced in this message:
Dave Dye's complete 28-minute presentation of his three dreams.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAE-0xqgKkM
Nathan Leal's prophetic dream
http://watchmanscry.com/?p=4613
Dr. Steven Greer's complete 34-minute interview with Carol Rosin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP8ftWzFYI4
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