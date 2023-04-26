Skyfall 2020: Apostle/Prophet Eugene May (Saturday Night)

This is the last session from the Skyfall 2020 conference. Apostle & Prophet Eugene May gives a word on faith and preparation followed by a time of prayer for those who need/desire healing.
