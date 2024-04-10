Robbed At The Bus Station









A mother traveling with her young son was robbed of her phone while waiting for the bus that would take them to her sister's in Tennessee.





Lewis and I had just met up with the homeless veteran Robert who we had found shelter for the night before.





The three of us had plans to have breakfast, do laundry & run needed errands after distributing fliers to the passengers on the incoming bus.





While standing on the platform the three of us noticed a police car had been sitting empty near the bus stations for a long while.





Lewis decided to investigate while Robert and I hung back.





Minutes passed so we went to make sure all was ok.





We found Lewis, the police officer a security guard surrounding a crying mother and her young son.





The mother had just been robbed of her phone which had all her contacts & her boarding pass.





Fresh off the Tucson border, neither spoke English.





The men were trying to console her.





The station had already rebooked her ticket.





Lewis was contacting Jenn to translate.





Robert and a second security guard who appeared immediately opened their phones to find a hotel room to house the family in.





Meanwhile, the first security guard walks towards us with a young woman who spoke Spanish who took over translating for Jenn.





The woman provided the mother & son with her bagged lunch consisting of sandwiches & snacks before she had to leave to catch her bus.





The hotel, after learning of the situation, made it a point to allow the mother and son into their room two hours before check in.





As we left the mother & son with a promise to return, we received a $100 donation earmarked for them.





A call from the police officer came in, they were able to locate the man who took the phone, they were on the way to the hotel to return it.





After hitting the ATM, we headed back to the hotel to see how the family was settling in and to surprise the two with their blessings.





We left them to get some rest after getting robbed at the bus station.





Updates to come.





