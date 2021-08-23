Irradiation and catatonic state in humans and animals

ORWELL CITY - August 22, 2021



For some years now, videos of animals in a catatonic state have been circulating in the networks, as if it were a 'glitch in the matrix,' as described by those who recorded the phenomenon.



From being something that at first seemed paranormal, it became something that could be explained by the irradiation with certain waves that have been secretly experimented with for some time.



Curiously, this phenomenon has started to be seen, also, in humans since the famous waves started in Wuhan. Coincidence? Well, not really. According to La Quinta Coumna and the explanations offered by Dr. José Luis Sevillano, everything is related. We have been irradiated for a long time without us knowing it. The elite has been experimenting with neuromodulation for a long time and, only now, it has been possible to discover what the whole thing is about.



In the above excerpt from program 112 that Orwell City has selected and brought into English for its visitors and followers, La Quinta Columna shows a video recorded in Spain, in which pigeons don't react and seem to be frozen in time.