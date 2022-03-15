Vaccine Unveiled The Great Vaccine Deception - more than health?

⁣The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage devastation across the world, seemingly to the effect of behaving like a global tyrannical dictator over our lives. Our only hope against this viral tyranny are the highly praised Covid vaccines, lauded by our governments, the legacy media and our influential pharmaceutical industry. And yet, despite the vaccine rollout, the cunning virus has continued to avail, with the authorities imposing "emergency powers" to deal with the situation. Perhaps there is more at play here than what we are led to believe. Given the enormous cost the vast majority of people have gone through thus far in complying with government edicts with little hope of seeing the end to this pandemic, perhaps it is time to ask for a second opinion.



Are the Covid vaccines doing the job of eradicating the pandemic? How effective are they? What about vaccine hesitancy and media censorship of alternative views? Are there any vaccine side-effects we should know about? How dangerous is COVID anyway? And why do we use a PCR test? Why did governments give mandates all around the world that violated human rights our governments are meant to protect? Why are we still under government mandates after the vaccine rollout? Where might this all be heading? ... And what can we do about it?



In Vaccines UN-veiled; the Great Vaccine Deception, we take a look back over the past few years to observe the response of pharmaceutical giants, social entrepreneurs, the World Economic Forum, government heads around Australia and across the world, first-hand witnesses of what is going on in our hospitals, professional medical expert opinions and media reports. Is the pandemic the tyrannical dictator over our lives, or is it something ... or someone ... else?



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