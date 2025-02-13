BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sterlin Lujan: Cyberstates, Network States, & Digital Parallel Societies
Geopolitics & Empire
10 views • 2 months ago

*This was a special edition of Geopolitics & Empire made possible by The People’s Reset, consider donating to The People’s Reset as a thank you: https://thegreaterreset.org/donate


Sterlin Lujan discusses network states, parallel societies, and the growing post-Westphalian trend and move away from the nation state toward sovereign cyberstates.


Websites

Logos https://logos.co

Polis Labs https://polis-labs.com

X https://x.com/SterlinLujan

Dignity & Decency: Rhapsodic Musings of a Modern Anarchist https://www.amazon.com/Dignity-Decency-Rhapsodic-Musings-Anarchist-ebook/dp/B09J538L7C

Sterlin Lujan's @ People's Reset 2025 https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4/tprmx-day4:7


About Sterlin Lujan

Sterlin is the founder and president of Polis Labs, an independent research institute focused on guiding emergent network states to embrace nonzero-sum governance practices. He prioritizes teaching wisdom and restraint in governance to prevent coordination failures from arising.


Sterlin has over a decade of experience as a professional communicator, marketer, and researcher in the blockchain sector. He has worked with and consulted some of the top blockchain and network state organizations, such as bitcoin.com and Logos. Sterlin was a member of the first Network School cohort started by Balaji Srinivasan, and he is the author of the book, "Dignity & Decency: Rhapsodic Musings of a Modern Anarchist."


Keywords
privacycryptotechnocracydystopiaworld governmentutopiacyberspacenation statebalajinetwork statecyberstate
