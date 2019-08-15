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President Trump Asks The Press If Bill Clinton Was Ever On Pedophile Island
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31 views • August 15, 2019
President Trump doubled down on his comments about the ties between Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton and Owen explains why Trump is correct to expose those Clinton connections.
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