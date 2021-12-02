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COVID-19 INJECTIONS AND LIFESPAN- INTERVIEW WITH DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO
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292 views • December 02, 2021
In this interview, return guest Dr. Vladimir Zelenko discusses an incredibly serious concern, one shared with at least two other highly credible experts — Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a life science researcher and former vice-president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, and professor Luc Montagnier, a world-renowned virologist who won the Nobel prize for his discovery of HIV.
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