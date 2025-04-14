Trump's Tariff Strategy and Dollar Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silver’s been coiled like a spring since October—stagnant but ready to explode! Mining stocks are SOARING, gold’s rallying, and global markets? Crumbling. Trump’s tariffs? A cover for resetting the dollar, says insiders. Could a gold-backed dollar be coming, mirroring Russia’s ruble rebound?
#GoldSilverSqueeze #DollarReset #TrumpTariffs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport