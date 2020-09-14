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Laurent Toubiana, chercheur : "La menace, à l'heure actuelle, n'existe pas, on la fabrique"
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13 views • September 14, 2020
10 sept. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AE9F5GlPjMA
France Inter : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJldRgT_D7Am-ErRHQZ90uw
Laurent Toubiana, chercheur epidémiologiste à l'INSERM, l'un des signataires d'une tribune dans le Parisien, intitulée "Covid 19: Nous ne voulons plus être gouvernés par la peur". Il dénonce des discours "anxiogènes" autour de l'épidémie de Covid-19.
Retrouvez les invités de 6h20 sur https://www.franceinter.fr/emissions/invite-de-6h20
France Inter : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJldRgT_D7Am-ErRHQZ90uw
Laurent Toubiana, chercheur epidémiologiste à l'INSERM, l'un des signataires d'une tribune dans le Parisien, intitulée "Covid 19: Nous ne voulons plus être gouvernés par la peur". Il dénonce des discours "anxiogènes" autour de l'épidémie de Covid-19.
Retrouvez les invités de 6h20 sur https://www.franceinter.fr/emissions/invite-de-6h20
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