SAMUEL CHONG & THE THIAOOUBA PROPHECY, WITH JUDY CALI FAMOUS PSYCHIC!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio Show, I will be interviewing Samuel Chong with the Thiabooua Prophecy, and Judy Cali (Famous American psychic!). Samuel will be giving the galactic history of the Earth from the time of Mu, Atlantis, and Lemuria, and Judy will be giving incredible fantastic messages from the Merpeople, Aristotle, General Patton, Winston Churchill, Confucius, Joan of Arc, President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie, Thoth (the benevolent ruler of Atlantis), and others. I hope you can all listen to this incredible show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
