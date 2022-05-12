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CDC,WHO,NIH, UN have no role in your health. They are jew controlled for profit business.
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104 views • May 12, 2022
Jews control all, so-called, world health orgs. CDC,WHO,NIH, etc. Just a quick check at who heads these instruments to loot countries and pull off the GREAT RESETs depopulation agenda while funneling the world's public wealth into jews hands. Jews love killing you while making trillions. Just more jew criminal con jobs against us. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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