The Christmas List that Went Around the World

Don't forward this. Simply interested in what you think. Too big to send as emails so I made a link here. We are trying to remain somewhat anonymous due to attacks upon election/1st American Republic theft. Want to thank God and everyone else involved for waking up so many Americans on how we lost the 1st Repubic. Think people should be taxed according to net worth. Not taxed til you have a 1M worth of toys and these 100B ionaires can cough up theirs if they wanto lock us down. Not one small business should go out of business in 2020. The creditors just won the game and you should ask Michael Hudson and PC Roberts what they think should be done. Merry _________ Christmas to all of good will!