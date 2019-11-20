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💰𝐊𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡💰: 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐊𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐫 & 𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐙𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (TruNews Streamcast)
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22 views • November 20, 2019
Kosher Cash: How Kushner & Evangelical Zionists Profit from West Bank Proclamation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lu7dCnw5xU
Today on TruNews, we discuss who stands to profit from the Trump administration’s decision to exempt Israel from international law in regard to the decades long colonization crusade for establishment of Jewish settlements on Palestinian land. We also detail Sweden’s decision to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and the real story behind Saudi Arabia’s trillion dollar IPO of Aramco, now only being offered to Princes and insiders operating in Riyadh. Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 11/19/19
#TruNews #WestBank #PeacePlan
Take the broadcast with you! Share, host online and archive:
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation-podcast/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
#TRUNEWS #IMPEACHMENT #CULTUREWAR
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
In 1980, he blazed a path as a pioneer in local cable television advertising when CNN and ESPN were new start-up channels on cable TV. As a sales manager, he launched one of the first cable advertising interconnects in the nation. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager for the new CBN Cable Network which later became the Family Channel. In 1995, Paul F. Crouch hired Rick as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network where Rick repositioned the TBN brand inside the cable industry — and played an important role in negotiating the early contracts to launch TBN on DirectTV, DISH, and the former PrimeStar DBS systems. Rick resigned from TBN in September 1998 after receiving a dramatic call from God to full–time ministry.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lu7dCnw5xU
Today on TruNews, we discuss who stands to profit from the Trump administration’s decision to exempt Israel from international law in regard to the decades long colonization crusade for establishment of Jewish settlements on Palestinian land. We also detail Sweden’s decision to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and the real story behind Saudi Arabia’s trillion dollar IPO of Aramco, now only being offered to Princes and insiders operating in Riyadh. Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 11/19/19
#TruNews #WestBank #PeacePlan
Take the broadcast with you! Share, host online and archive:
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation-podcast/trunews-2019-11-19-kosher-cash-how-kushner-evangelical-zionists-profit-from-west-bank-proclamation_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
#TRUNEWS #IMPEACHMENT #CULTUREWAR
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
In 1980, he blazed a path as a pioneer in local cable television advertising when CNN and ESPN were new start-up channels on cable TV. As a sales manager, he launched one of the first cable advertising interconnects in the nation. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager for the new CBN Cable Network which later became the Family Channel. In 1995, Paul F. Crouch hired Rick as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network where Rick repositioned the TBN brand inside the cable industry — and played an important role in negotiating the early contracts to launch TBN on DirectTV, DISH, and the former PrimeStar DBS systems. Rick resigned from TBN in September 1998 after receiving a dramatic call from God to full–time ministry.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
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