Healthy Living Livestream: Diagnostic Deceit -The Shady Business of Medical Testing

Dr. Andrew Kaufman
May 1, 2024
On Wednesday, May 1st at 12pm ET, I’m going live on Rumble, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube to lift the veil on the fraudulent nature of diagnostic testing.
During this groundbreaking episode, I’ll teach you…
- Why most diagnostic tests get it wrong 95% of the time.
- How a test is constructed from a to z, without all the scientific verbosity.
- How to know if a test is useful (and what you should look for in a properly validated diagnostic test)
