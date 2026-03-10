Brendon O'Connell: Pax Silica, Multipolarity, & Technocracy with Israel Inside

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brendan O'Connell recounts his history as a political activist who faced imprisonment and censorship for investigating Israeli intelligence and high-technology contracts. He describes a global power struggle competing for control over humanity through advanced AI and data collection. O'Connell argues Israel functions as a primary hub for the technological infrastructure used for global surveillance, including quantum computing and AI. He rejects the likelihood of a third world war, viewing current geopolitical tensions as manufactured narratives designed to maintain public anxiety. He concludes by urging listeners to move beyond online discourse and engage in direct political lobbying of military and government agencies to reclaim sovereignty from these technocratic systems.
