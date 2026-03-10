BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Brendon O'Connell: Pax Silica, Multipolarity, & Technocracy with Israel Inside
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
46 views • Today

Brendan O'Connell recounts his history as a political activist who faced imprisonment and censorship for investigating Israeli intelligence and high-technology contracts. He describes a global power struggle competing for control over humanity through advanced AI and data collection. O'Connell argues Israel functions as a primary hub for the technological infrastructure used for global surveillance, including quantum computing and AI. He rejects the likelihood of a third world war, viewing current geopolitical tensions as manufactured narratives designed to maintain public anxiety. He concludes by urging listeners to move beyond online discourse and engage in direct political lobbying of military and government agencies to reclaim sovereignty from these technocratic systems.


Keywords
irantrumprussiaprivacymexicoisraelchinanwonew world ordersurveillanceglobalismmagalondoneudystopiabiometricsbricsdigital idunit 8200multipolaritytechnate
