America the great mystery Babylon... The Book of Daniel and Revelation being fulfilled

EXCLUSIVE VIDEOAmerica the great mystery Babylon... The Book of Daniel and Revelation being fulfilledIt's hard to except the reality of what is happening to the fall of our beloved America. We need Spiritual discernment from God. We should know them by their fruits, a wicked tree can not bring forth good fruit. It makes me wonder, because our founding fathers of America did not die to give us freedom to do evil in the sight of God. If you claim to be a democrat or republican, you are part of the deception, you are blinded from the reality. The news media has you brainwashed into thinking there is 2 parties representing the people. The REALITY is that both parties representing the Federal Reserve. The RIGHT wing always giving out a false HOPE of change for conservatism, but in reality they are liars just like the LEFT wing who say they work for the American people. Wake up! The LEFT wing and the RIGHT wing are connected to the DEVIL. He can transform himself into an angel of light and many are deceived by His magicians (politicians of both parties)America has become a GREAT nation under satan, because she embraces PRIDE, she embraces ABOMINATIONS, she embraces MURDER, she embraces HATE, She embraces FORNICATTION, she embraces IDOLATRY, she embraces WICKEDNESS, she is the GREAT whore of Babylon. If you can't see it, thats because you haven't been given spiritual eyes to see how VILE she is. This GREAT whore raises her cup full of abominations from the blood of the many children she has killed and from the people who proudly shows their sin openly as Sodom. Her fall is going to be very great someday. I believe her fall is here while we are divided by the most stupidest things like the illusion of a vote to change when the devils in D.C. laugh at us because they have us brainwashed to think there is a difference in a Democrat or Republican party and we can vote for change every 2-4 years. Totally an illusion. The only way America turns back to what she used to be, is if God does the turning and raise up another revolutionary war to take it from the devils who are in control everything in our lives.MIRRORED