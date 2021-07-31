© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America the great mystery Babylon... The Book of Daniel and Revelation being fulfilled
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • July 31, 2021
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
America the great mystery Babylon... The Book of Daniel and Revelation being fulfilled
It's hard to except the reality of what is happening to the fall of our beloved America. We need Spiritual discernment from God. We should know them by their fruits, a wicked tree can not bring forth good fruit. It makes me wonder, because our founding fathers of America did not die to give us freedom to do evil in the sight of God. If you claim to be a democrat or republican, you are part of the deception, you are blinded from the reality. The news media has you brainwashed into thinking there is 2 parties representing the people. The REALITY is that both parties representing the Federal Reserve. The RIGHT wing always giving out a false HOPE of change for conservatism, but in reality they are liars just like the LEFT wing who say they work for the American people. Wake up! The LEFT wing and the RIGHT wing are connected to the DEVIL. He can transform himself into an angel of light and many are deceived by His magicians (politicians of both parties)
America has become a GREAT nation under satan, because she embraces PRIDE, she embraces ABOMINATIONS, she embraces MURDER, she embraces HATE, She embraces FORNICATTION, she embraces IDOLATRY, she embraces WICKEDNESS, she is the GREAT whore of Babylon. If you can't see it, thats because you haven't been given spiritual eyes to see how VILE she is. This GREAT whore raises her cup full of abominations from the blood of the many children she has killed and from the people who proudly shows their sin openly as Sodom. Her fall is going to be very great someday. I believe her fall is here while we are divided by the most stupidest things like the illusion of a vote to change when the devils in D.C. laugh at us because they have us brainwashed to think there is a difference in a Democrat or Republican party and we can vote for change every 2-4 years. Totally an illusion. The only way America turns back to what she used to be, is if God does the turning and raise up another revolutionary war to take it from the devils who are in control everything in our lives.
MIRRORED
https://www.facebook.com/watchandprayheadlines/videos/190619926441038
America the great mystery Babylon... The Book of Daniel and Revelation being fulfilled
It's hard to except the reality of what is happening to the fall of our beloved America. We need Spiritual discernment from God. We should know them by their fruits, a wicked tree can not bring forth good fruit. It makes me wonder, because our founding fathers of America did not die to give us freedom to do evil in the sight of God. If you claim to be a democrat or republican, you are part of the deception, you are blinded from the reality. The news media has you brainwashed into thinking there is 2 parties representing the people. The REALITY is that both parties representing the Federal Reserve. The RIGHT wing always giving out a false HOPE of change for conservatism, but in reality they are liars just like the LEFT wing who say they work for the American people. Wake up! The LEFT wing and the RIGHT wing are connected to the DEVIL. He can transform himself into an angel of light and many are deceived by His magicians (politicians of both parties)
America has become a GREAT nation under satan, because she embraces PRIDE, she embraces ABOMINATIONS, she embraces MURDER, she embraces HATE, She embraces FORNICATTION, she embraces IDOLATRY, she embraces WICKEDNESS, she is the GREAT whore of Babylon. If you can't see it, thats because you haven't been given spiritual eyes to see how VILE she is. This GREAT whore raises her cup full of abominations from the blood of the many children she has killed and from the people who proudly shows their sin openly as Sodom. Her fall is going to be very great someday. I believe her fall is here while we are divided by the most stupidest things like the illusion of a vote to change when the devils in D.C. laugh at us because they have us brainwashed to think there is a difference in a Democrat or Republican party and we can vote for change every 2-4 years. Totally an illusion. The only way America turns back to what she used to be, is if God does the turning and raise up another revolutionary war to take it from the devils who are in control everything in our lives.
MIRRORED
https://www.facebook.com/watchandprayheadlines/videos/190619926441038
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.