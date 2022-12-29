Create New Account
MKULTRA - Mind Controlled for Robbery - Derren Brown
Delacabra
Published 21 hours ago |

TO WATCH FULL 48 MINUTE DERREN BROWN VIDEO "THE HEIST" GOTO:https://www.brighteon.com/b9c6a25f-6923-4bad-bd47-6094330be0cc


TO WATCH FULL DERREN BROWN VIDEO "THE ASSASSIN" GOTO:

https://www.brighteon.com/63c35429-7ca6-4217-8396-1242d4c6cc5c


TO WATCH FULL DERREN BROWN VIDEO "THE SYSTEM" GOTO:

https://www.brighteon.com/d8fa6a55-59d9-49e0-b471-d4ebb43246c3


Project MKUltra was an illegal human experimentation program designed and undertaken by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, intended to develop procedures and identify drugs that could be used in interrogations to weaken individuals and force confessions through brainwashing and psychological torture. Wikipedia

Start date: 1953 Location: United States End date: 1973 Participant: Central Intelligence Agency


Derren Brown is an English mentalist, illusionist, painter, and author. He began performing in 1992, making his television debut with Derren Brown: Mind Control in 2000, and has since produced several more shows for stage and television. Wikipedia

Born: February 27, 1971, Purley, England Parents: Bob Brown, Chris Brown Height: 1.75 m Siblings: Dominic Brown Nationality: English

Keywords
mind controlciamkultraderren brownthe systemrobberythe assassindelacabrapedro delacabrathe heist

