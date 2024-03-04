How to cope with fear, anxiety and panic which manifest themselves in critical situations? Do we need to suppress fear? How to control the emotion of fear and learn to act during its manifestation? How to control one’s fear? What is the cause of fear? How to stop being afraid of the future and start to act in the present? This and much more is discussed in the video "Fear" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tvOfficial website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org
Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra
