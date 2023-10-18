Will Biden's visit to Israel HELP or HURT the war against Hamas?

Glenn Beck
Oct 17, 2023
President Biden is heading to Israel, allegedly to show support for the war against Hamas. But Glenn remembers when Biden refrained from visiting disaster zones so that he wouldn't get in the way. So, is stalling the Israeli ground invasion the plan? Former DoD intelligence analyst and Glenn's head researcher, Jason Buttrill, joins to break down what's going on: What will the next phase of the war look like? Why will no country take refugees from Gaza? Why is destroying Hamas so critical? And will this turn into a 3-front war?
